DCC (LON:DCC) PT Lowered to GBX 4,800

DCC (LON:DCC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 5,800 ($68.16) to GBX 4,800 ($56.40) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on DCC. Barclays decreased their target price on DCC from GBX 5,550 ($65.22) to GBX 4,500 ($52.88) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($88.13) target price on shares of DCC in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 6,442 ($75.70).
Shares of DCC stock opened at GBX 4,329 ($50.87) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,734.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,152.62. DCC has a 1-year low of GBX 4,000 ($47.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,520 ($76.62). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.27 billion and a PE ratio of 1,315.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.
