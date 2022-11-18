DCC (LON:DCC) PT Lowered to GBX 4,800

DCC (LON:DCC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 5,800 ($68.16) to GBX 4,800 ($56.40) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DCC. Barclays decreased their target price on DCC from GBX 5,550 ($65.22) to GBX 4,500 ($52.88) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($88.13) target price on shares of DCC in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 6,442 ($75.70).

Get DCC alerts:

DCC Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of DCC stock opened at GBX 4,329 ($50.87) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,734.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,152.62. DCC has a 1-year low of GBX 4,000 ($47.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,520 ($76.62). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.27 billion and a PE ratio of 1,315.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

DCC Cuts Dividend

About DCC

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a GBX 60.04 ($0.71) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. DCC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

(Get Rating)

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.