DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Price Target Cut to GBX 4,800

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 5,800 ($68.16) to GBX 4,800 ($56.40) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DCC from GBX 7,400 ($86.96) to GBX 7,110 ($83.55) in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of DCCPF opened at $52.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. DCC has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $85.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.10.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

