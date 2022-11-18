DeepBrain Chain (DBC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $146,786.85

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. DeepBrain Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and $146,786.85 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.66 or 0.00568386 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,930.60 or 0.29606303 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is dbc.team. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain.

DeepBrain Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

