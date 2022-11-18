Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO) Trading Down 2.8%

Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO – Get Rating) fell 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.17 and last traded at $10.25. 19,275 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 54,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $11.40.

Institutional Trading of Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 15,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

