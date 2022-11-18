Dero (DERO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $53.30 Million

Dero (DERO) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $4.09 or 0.00024581 BTC on exchanges. Dero has a total market capitalization of $53.30 million and $100,053.42 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dero has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,629.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.30 or 0.00374610 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00025409 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00117054 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.37 or 0.00801996 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $104.16 or 0.00626356 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006057 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00235746 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,039,443 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.