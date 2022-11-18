Dero Price Down 9.7% Over Last Week (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for about $4.11 or 0.00024614 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dero has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. Dero has a market capitalization of $53.60 million and approximately $117,553.70 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,701.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.67 or 0.00375214 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00025125 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00117225 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.18 or 0.00791417 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.38 or 0.00624974 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005971 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.71 or 0.00231749 BTC.

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,038,729 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

