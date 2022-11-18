Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Trading 10.3% Higher

Shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) traded up 10.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.18 and last traded at $15.18. 777 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 288,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Design Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Design Therapeutics Stock Up 9.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.65 million, a P/E ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Design Therapeutics

About Design Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Design Therapeutics by 51.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Design Therapeutics by 102.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 909,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,206,000 after acquiring an additional 459,688 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Design Therapeutics by 21.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,946,000 after acquiring an additional 271,706 shares during the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

Featured Articles

