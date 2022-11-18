Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 979,274 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,128,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 979,274 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 3.92% of Agree Realty worth $225,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADC. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 88.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. New Century Advisors LLC grew its stake in Agree Realty by 56.1% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at about $60,000.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Agree Realty to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.41.

Agree Realty Stock Up 1.1 %

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Shares of ADC opened at $69.88 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $61.62 and a 52 week high of $80.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.26 and a 200-day moving average of $71.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

Agree Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.