Deutsche Bank AG Has $311.49 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,562,008 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 869,157 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.09% of Walmart worth $311,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,062 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 10.5% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $149.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.47 and a 200-day moving average of $132.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.61 billion, a PE ratio of 45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.14.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $6,013,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 282,814,794 shares in the company, valued at $37,897,182,396. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 141,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $19,156,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,859,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,389,714,955.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $6,013,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 282,814,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,897,182,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 708,063 shares of company stock worth $95,960,162. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

