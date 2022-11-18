Deutsche Bank AG Has $334.47 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,832,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 134,957 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $334,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. S&T Bank PA raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 4,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.3% in the first quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Barclays lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.13.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:UPS opened at $176.06 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

About United Parcel Service



United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

