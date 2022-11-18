Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,751,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 213,230 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in UGI were worth $299,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 598.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in UGI by 2,519.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its position in UGI by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UGI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on UGI from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

UGI Stock Down 0.8 %

Insider Transactions at UGI

Shares of UGI opened at $36.64 on Friday. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $47.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.41.

In other news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $572,098.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other UGI news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $572,098.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,758.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UGI Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.