Deutsche Bank AG Sells 959,393 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,440,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959,393 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.75% of Corteva worth $294,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 7.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 47,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5.2% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in Corteva by 2.2% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 3.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Trading Up 0.1 %

CTVA opened at $65.47 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.74.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

Insider Activity

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.