Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,986,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,659,839 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.41% of Citigroup worth $367,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 314.5% during the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 812.3% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 169.0% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:C opened at $48.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $69.11.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on C shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

