Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €118.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €118.00 ($121.65) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($144.33) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €60.00 ($61.86) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($113.40) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($102.06) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($77.32) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Shop Apotheke Europe Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of ETR SAE opened at €43.96 ($45.32) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.07. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52 week low of €36.51 ($37.64) and a 52 week high of €165.70 ($170.82). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €43.96 and its 200 day moving average is €70.65. The company has a market cap of $795.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

