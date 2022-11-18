Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €118.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €118.00 ($121.65) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAEGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($144.33) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €60.00 ($61.86) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($113.40) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($102.06) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($77.32) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Shop Apotheke Europe Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of ETR SAE opened at €43.96 ($45.32) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.07. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52 week low of €36.51 ($37.64) and a 52 week high of €165.70 ($170.82). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €43.96 and its 200 day moving average is €70.65. The company has a market cap of $795.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Featured Stories

