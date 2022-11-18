Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target to $124.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ICE. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $126.17.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.1 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $104.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $138.46. The stock has a market cap of $58.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.89.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 33.70%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,977 shares of company stock valued at $8,998,814 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 396.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 344,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,417,000 after purchasing an additional 36,673 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 47,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,584,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,455,000 after purchasing an additional 255,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.