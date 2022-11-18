Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target to $240.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MarketAxess from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $289.00 to $274.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $290.30.

MarketAxess Stock Down 2.2 %

MarketAxess stock opened at $256.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 0.67. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $217.44 and a 12-month high of $422.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.72.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.41 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketAxess

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess by 1,345.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Featured Stories

