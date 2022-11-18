Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $85.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded TJX Companies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.42.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TJX traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.62. The stock had a trading volume of 120,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,801,415. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.30. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $91.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,731,283 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,636,227,000 after buying an additional 969,555 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 84,916,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,144,230,000 after buying an additional 1,274,413 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,499,316 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,826,418,000 after buying an additional 211,382 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 22.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,795,510,000 after buying an additional 5,804,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,622,988 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,370,502,000 after buying an additional 634,718 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.