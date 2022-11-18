Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Raised to $87.00 at Raymond James

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Devon Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered Devon Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.28.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $70.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Devon Energy has a one year low of $35.55 and a one year high of $79.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.08.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.13%.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 451.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,830 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $729,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

