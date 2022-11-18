dForce USD Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $81.39 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 18th. One dForce USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005971 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $202.85 million and $81.39 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00035002 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.04 or 0.00372222 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00024980 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001171 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003360 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00018194 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000339 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99064263 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

