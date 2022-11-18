Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lessened its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Diageo were worth $11,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Diageo by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Diageo by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 788,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,093,000 after buying an additional 7,308 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth about $1,593,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 19,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

DEO traded up $1.82 on Friday, hitting $177.36. 2,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,688. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.01 and a 200-day moving average of $177.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $160.09 and a 12-month high of $223.14.

DEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($51.70) to GBX 4,550 ($53.47) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($32.90) to GBX 3,000 ($35.25) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($59.22) to GBX 5,430 ($63.81) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($50.53) to GBX 4,500 ($52.88) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,198.75.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

