Digital China (OTCMKTS:DCHIF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.40

Digital China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DCHIF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and traded as high as $0.45. Digital China shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 8,913 shares changing hands.
Digital China Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average is $0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
About Digital China
Digital China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides big data products and solutions for government and enterprise customers primarily in Mainland China. The Big Data Products and Solutions segment sells data software products focused on spatial-temporal big data and artificial intelligence.
