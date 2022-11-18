Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Stephens from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DCOM. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $35.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.61.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Dime Community Bancshares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

In other news, Director Paul M. Aguggia bought 2,800 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $97,636.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,996.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Paul M. Aguggia acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $97,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,996.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 3,100 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $100,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 232,183 shares of company stock valued at $7,587,798. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCOM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,214,786 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $95,318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,189 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,529,730 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $74,072,000 after purchasing an additional 59,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,289,101 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $67,026,000 after purchasing an additional 21,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,476,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,053,000 after buying an additional 81,796 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 229.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 785,550 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,292,000 after buying an additional 547,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

Further Reading

