Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Stock Position Raised by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up 1.2% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $4,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 74,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter.
DFIV traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.99. 7,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,381. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $35.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.26.
