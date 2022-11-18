Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Purchased by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,278 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.45% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $23,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.95. 1,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,196. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $52.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.47.

