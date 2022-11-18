Discerene Group LP Sells 24,600 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Discerene Group LP cut its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,027,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,600 shares during the period. Schlumberger comprises about 19.5% of Discerene Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Discerene Group LP owned approximately 0.28% of Schlumberger worth $144,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,413.5% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,153,123,000 after purchasing an additional 26,072,056 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 3,475.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,156,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $750,031,000 after buying an additional 17,648,324 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Schlumberger by 168.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,168,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $998,402,000 after buying an additional 15,182,043 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,591,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2,647.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,307,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,872,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041,504 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLB has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC upped their price target on Schlumberger to $56.80 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.37.

Shares of SLB stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.28. 474,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,978,704. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $75.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.87. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $56.04.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 21,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,172,034.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,190.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 21,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,172,034.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,190.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,472,483 shares of company stock worth $195,303,719. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

