Dogecoin Price Reaches $0.0843 (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0843 or 0.00000506 BTC on major exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $11.19 billion and $343.26 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.74 or 0.00376748 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00025395 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001410 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001137 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003388 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00018154 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Dogecoin Coin Profile
Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Dogecoin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
