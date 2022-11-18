Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.03-$4.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.11. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Dominion Energy also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.98-$1.13 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.08.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of D stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.92. 26,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,607,841. The firm has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.46. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $57.95 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.12.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 95.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dominion Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of D. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,631,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,565,000 after acquiring an additional 570,791 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,498,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,271,000 after buying an additional 416,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,883,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $754,843,000 after buying an additional 234,077 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 790.0% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 203,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,256,000 after buying an additional 180,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,069,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,827,000 after buying an additional 131,766 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.