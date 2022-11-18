Donaldson Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 678,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,033 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $14,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,839,297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066,523 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,448,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,321,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777,961 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 197,426,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,665,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722,782 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in AT&T by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in AT&T by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,618,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. Barclays upped their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

AT&T Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.99. 707,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,467,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.63. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.