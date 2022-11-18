Donaldson Capital Management LLC Buys 1,663 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 72,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 649,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,271,000 after buying an additional 119,599 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 112.0% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 69,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after buying an additional 36,447 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.3% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the period. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.04. 276,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,488,453. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.29 and its 200-day moving average is $61.36. The company has a market cap of $263.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

