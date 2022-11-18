Donaldson Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,924 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,472 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,698,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751,429 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after acquiring an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,009,415 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,779,600,000 after acquiring an additional 343,328 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Comcast by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,826,388 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,771,256,000 after purchasing an additional 237,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 30,102,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,409,381,000 after purchasing an additional 707,695 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. TheStreet downgraded Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $34.36. 581,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,280,244. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $53.61. The company has a market cap of $148.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

