Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $41.75 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 465,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,246 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 2.1% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $41,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 143,407 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,871,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 6,599 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 176.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 34,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 22,193 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.75.

NYSE MDT traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.01. 230,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,521,717. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $79.19 and a 1-year high of $118.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.55. The firm has a market cap of $107.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

