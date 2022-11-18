Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $47.07 Million Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,544 shares during the period. Allstate comprises about 2.4% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Allstate worth $47,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,759,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 231.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,324,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,432 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,341,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $601,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,615 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,082,000 after purchasing an additional 745,096 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ALL traded down $2.14 on Friday, reaching $132.47. 30,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,291,000. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.58. The stock has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of -94.80, a P/E/G ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.63.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.54.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

