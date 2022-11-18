Donaldson Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 404,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,153 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.8% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $34,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 20.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 660,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,527,000 after purchasing an additional 110,147 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 22,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 471,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,932,000 after acquiring an additional 18,080 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.95.

XOM traded down $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.34. 376,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,279,172. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $114.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

