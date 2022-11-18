Donaldson Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,557. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.77. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

