Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 366 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,711 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of UNH stock traded up $13.72 on Friday, hitting $529.03. The company had a trading volume of 99,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,248,678. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $523.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $514.91. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.00 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The firm has a market cap of $494.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $635.00 to $615.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.11.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

