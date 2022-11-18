Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 866,855 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 866,855 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 71,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 28,655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 10,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Cisco Systems stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.71. The company had a trading volume of 785,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,769,342. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

