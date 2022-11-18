Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 371.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,085 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank increased its position in Fortinet by 275.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 400.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Fortinet by 358.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Fortinet by 902.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.79. 47,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,410,536. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $74.35. The company has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Fortinet to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.61.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.