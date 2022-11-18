Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Valero Energy by 2,561.7% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 14,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 13,859 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Valero Energy by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $147.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.69.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO opened at $133.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $146.80. The firm has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.43 by ($1.29). Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 28.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Stories

