Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 106.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 157.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EHC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

Shares of EHC stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.34. 702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,524. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $44.33 and a 12-month high of $74.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In related news, Director Greg D. Carmichael acquired 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,546 shares in the company, valued at $576,549.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

