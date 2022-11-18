Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 600 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $75.29 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The firm has a market cap of $62.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.69.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 81.74%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

