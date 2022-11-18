DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the October 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 531,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on DT Midstream from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho downgraded DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DT Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

DT Midstream Trading Up 0.8 %

DT Midstream stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,131. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.88. DT Midstream has a one year low of $44.70 and a one year high of $61.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DT Midstream

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.73 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 41.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that DT Midstream will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,880,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,688,000 after buying an additional 88,431 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,763,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,780,000 after acquiring an additional 99,072 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in DT Midstream by 4.0% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,675,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,732,000 after buying an additional 141,973 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 82.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,482,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,891,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,553,000 after purchasing an additional 44,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Articles

