Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Receives $17.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DCT shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Institutional Trading of Duck Creek Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of DCT stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $32.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average is $12.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.35.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

