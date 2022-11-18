Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.20-$5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.44. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Duke Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.55-$5.75 EPS.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Duke Energy stock opened at $95.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.95. The company has a market capitalization of $73.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.05%.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.