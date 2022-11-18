Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) CFO Sells $134,055.24 in Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $134,055.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,733.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matthew Skaruppa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 17th, Matthew Skaruppa sold 14,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $1,203,020.00.

DUOL opened at $69.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.45. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $139.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Duolingo from $102.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

