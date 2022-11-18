Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.70

Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and traded as low as $3.00. Duos Technologies Group shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 13,479 shares.
Duos Technologies Group Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $17.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average is $3.84.
Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. Duos Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 47.78% and a negative return on equity of 359.69%. The company had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duos Technologies Group Inc will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 27,489 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 498,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 241,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleichroeder LP boosted its position in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,283,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after acquiring an additional 829,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.79% of the company’s stock.
Duos Technologies Group Company Profile
Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.
