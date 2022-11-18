dYdX Price Hits $2.07 on Top Exchanges (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One dYdX token can now be bought for about $2.07 or 0.00012407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. dYdX has a total market capitalization of $114.98 million and approximately $123.77 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, dYdX has traded up 6.2% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.96 or 0.00570348 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,946.34 or 0.29708523 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About dYdX

dYdX launched on August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,679,060 tokens. dYdX’s official message board is forums.dydx.community. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official website is dydx.community.

Buying and Selling dYdX

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

