Eagle Health Investments LP Acquires 129,333 Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Eagle Health Investments LP raised its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) by 97.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,333 shares during the quarter. 4D Molecular Therapeutics accounts for 0.4% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Eagle Health Investments LP owned approximately 0.81% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of FDMT stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,303. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $24.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.77. The stock has a market cap of $741.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

FDMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday.

(Get Rating)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.