Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.16

Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 111701 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Eastern Platinum Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$21.36 million and a PE ratio of 8.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$26.15 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eastern Platinum Limited will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eastern Platinum

Eastern Platinum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties in South Africa. Its PGM deposits include platinum, palladium, rhodium, osmium, iridium, and ruthenium. The company principally holds 87.5% interest in the Crocodile River Mine located on the western limb and the Kennedy's Vale project on the eastern limb of Bushveld Complex (BCX); 87% interest in the Mareesburg project situated on the eastern limb of the BCX; and 93.4% interest in the Spitzkop project located on the eastern limb of the BCX.

