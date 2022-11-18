Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Short Interest Update

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the October 15th total of 5,350,000 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 723,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Eastman Kodak

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Kodak in the third quarter worth $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 471.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 32.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastman Kodak alerts:

Eastman Kodak Stock Performance

Eastman Kodak stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.35. Eastman Kodak has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $7.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Eastman Kodak from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eastman Kodak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

(Get Rating)

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

Further Reading

