Echelon Wealth Partners Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC)

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst D. Chrystal now forecasts that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get Flagshp Cmty Re alerts:

Flagshp Cmty Re Price Performance

Flagshp Cmty Re Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Flagshp Cmty Re’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flagshp Cmty Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagshp Cmty Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.